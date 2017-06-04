Clackamas, Medford take 6A titles on the diamond

The matchup was what any fan would look for in a championship – No. 1 versus No. 2, West Linn versus Clackamas.

They are separated by about 8 miles along Highway 205, and the two teams bused south down I-5 to Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer, where there could only be one team to stand at the top of the heap in 6A baseball.

Winners of 21 in a row, the Lions were in search of West Linn's first baseball title since 1982 in their fifth trip to the final. Clackamas last won it all in 2010.

West Linn rattled the bats a bit in the 1st. A pair of singles turned into an opening run, but then the Lions didn't manage another hit until the 7th.

It remained 1-0 until the 4th when Oregon State commit Jordan Mambaje laced a single through on the right side, the first of his two knocks. Greg Mehlhaff came around for Clackamas to level it up at 1-1.

Jake Zehr then came on to pinch hit and more than did his job, going to right field to drive home another run. After taking the lead, the Clack Attack never looked back

Clackamas added some insurance runs in the 6th, with Zehr swinging his sword as part of a three-run inning. That was more than enough for pitcher KC Reilly, who tossed a three-hitter.

Clackamas claimed a third trophy after a final score of 5-1, earning them the title of the best big-school team in the state of Oregon.

Further down i-5, 5th seeded Westview was in Corvallis playing for the 6A softball crown with one-loss Medford.

Things looked great for the Rock Creek Cats in the 1st, turning a pair of errors into a run. Kelsey Day just put it in play for a 1-0 lead for the Wildcats, who were last in this spot in 2010.

The winds of change swept in, though, with the Black Tornado swirled a 10-run 2nd inning, winding up 11-3 winners while Westview was a proud runner-up at 27-5 for the year.

