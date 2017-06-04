Thousands pack downtown for the Starlight Parade

Thousands came out Saturday night for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade

It did not matter if fans were young or just young at heart, there is something about the flashing lights and the rumble of the marching bands that brings the community together.

Maryanne Erb and her friends have been coming to this parade for the better part of 35-years, and she said each year it’s different.

“This is a night time parade, this is a party parade,” she explained.

GALLERY: SEE THE SIGHTS FROM THE 2017 PORTLAND ROSE FESTIVAL STARLIGHT PARADE

Just down the street from Erb, Sandra Johnson and her family and friends have watched 20 parades from the exact same spot, year after year.

“It is just a good time,” she said. “The best way to get your family together, come down early and just have a ball.”

MORE: MISSED THE PARADE? WATCH IT NOW!

The bottom line for many fans of this parade is that year after year it has brought joy and smiles to so many and has brought neighbors together to celebrate the Rose City.

It is the face of Portland that Erb said the world needs to see, especially now.

“The way the world is right now, with all the negativity going on, it is it is a nice release to be here.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.