TVF&R crews battle commercial fire in Tigard

TVF&R crews battle commercial fire in Tigard

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

Investigators from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue are trying to find the cause of a fire in Tigard.

According to TVF&R, the fire happened at a commercial building on Main Street at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews said they put out the flames in less than 10 minutes.

Nobody was inside the building at the time, according to TVF&R.

