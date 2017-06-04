TVF&R crews battle commercial fire in Tigard

Investigators from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue are trying to find the cause of a fire in Tigard.

According to TVF&R, the fire happened at a commercial building on Main Street at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews said they put out the flames in less than 10 minutes.

Nobody was inside the building at the time, according to TVF&R.

