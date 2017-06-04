Police prepare for downtown rallies Sunday

The Portland Police Bureau is preparing for two opposing rallies in Downtown Portland Sunday.

A pro-President Trump rally is planned for this afternoon at Terry Shrunk Plaza. Counter-protesters are also expected to gather as well.

Bureau officials made it clear they aim to protect those involved while they exercise their right to free speech.

“The intent of law enforcement is to provide a safe environment for all participants, non-participants, and community members while ensuring the peaceful exercise of the First Amendment,” the bureau wrote.

Portland Police said there will be a large law enforcement presence at all events.

Even with the efforts to keep the events off of the roadways, police are asking drivers and commuters to plan for possible traffic disruptions in the downtown area.

Trimet also says to expect MAX and Bus delays Sunday due to the protests.

During Sunday's events, the bureau will be continuously posting important updates to its main Twitter account, @PortlandPolice. Anyone witnessing criminal acts or behavior is asked to call 911.

