Police: 14 arrested during downtown Portland rally, counter-protests

Police say preliminary information shows 14 people were arrested during a rally and counter-protests in downtown Portland on Sunday.

Preliminary information, fourteen arrests today. Confirmed or revised total will be shared when available. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 5, 2017

This woman was just arrested after an altercation with a Trump supporter near SW Morrison & 4th. #PDXprotests pic.twitter.com/dEYRvkf1VS — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 5, 2017

The events downtown were over by about 5:20 p.m., but officers are continuing to monitor the area for any disruptions.

Officers are monitoring Downtown core for any disruptions. Some small groups scattered about, nothing significant at this time. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 5, 2017

People from rally walking in direction of counter protestors downtown. Say trying to get to their cars. pic.twitter.com/JNOBQCdYHh — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) June 5, 2017

UPDATE: The Portland Police Bureau has closed Chapman Square after officers said people there began throwing bottles, balloons filled with foul-smelling liquid and bricks during a counter-protest Sunday afternoon.

Officers noted that the criminal behavior was limited to Chapman Square and noted that anyone remaining in the park could be arrested. The crowds in Terry Schrunk Plaza and at City Hall were not part of this action.

Criminal conduct in Chapman Square led to police action. Crowds at Terry Schrunk Plaza and City Hall are not involved. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

Chapman Square closed due to criminal behavior. Those remaining in park may be arrested. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

Glass bottle, balloons, bricks, thrown at police in Chapman Square. Less-lethal chemical munitions have been deployed. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

PD has pushed the crowd back from Madison. The rally at Terry Shrunk is continuing. pic.twitter.com/MyXzWdvGDy — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2017

FOX 12's Brian MacMillan reported that officers were also using flash bangs and impact weapons.

Police use flash bangs, impact weapons and chemical munitions after bricks were thrown at police. #PDXprotests pic.twitter.com/vdJZjgiXTc — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 4, 2017

Large crowds filled downtown Portland Sunday as a rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza by the group Patriot’s Prayer was met by waves of counter-protesters.

While the two groups filled their permitted areas, officers with the Portland Police Bureau, as well as federal officers, worked to keep the peace between the groups, making arrests early in the day.

Just watched an arrest on SW Madison as protestors square off. pic.twitter.com/nXE3X0DBRY — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 4, 2017

PD put up tape around Terry Shrunk Plaza. They are keeping these different groups separated. We've seen a few people taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/9oQuUOFvyN — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2017

Police line SW Madison between Terry Schrunk Plaza and Chapman Square. #PDXProtests pic.twitter.com/lrCDfcheCb — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 4, 2017

Officers began confiscating weapons from many people in the crowd and issued warnings for the two groups to stay in their permitted spaces and not cross the street to "escalate tensions."

Officers have made an arrest and seized several weapons from the suspect. pic.twitter.com/5IUUvqLHii — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

Another makeshift weapon seized. Homemade slingshot. pic.twitter.com/TZ64RZPAoX — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

More weapons being seized by police. pic.twitter.com/yiYfAal3Yi — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

These are some of the items that have been seized so far today. pic.twitter.com/VsfenLPZhS — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

Additional makeshift shields seized. pic.twitter.com/s6yUFLx1kZ — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

The organizers of the “Trump free-speech” rally said the event was designed to be “an uplifting experience to bring back strength and courage to those who believe in freedom.”

Pro Trump protesters at Terry Shrunk Plaza. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/CUfBd9hNyY — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 4, 2017

Critics challenged this, however, saying the group promoted white nationalism and extremism.

Crowd is getting bigger in front of Portland City Hall. #PDXprotests pic.twitter.com/BtJnwgt8gv — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 4, 2017

A lot of yelling and chanting is going on between the different crowds. pic.twitter.com/cKUMj1qvGC — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2017

Mayor Wheeler had asked that the group’s permit for the rally be revoked in the light of last weekend’s attack on a TriMet MAX train that left two men dead, but federal officials said there was “no basis” to revoke the permit for the event being held on the federally owned land.

Event organizer Joey Gibson posted a video Saturday night encouraging people to come to his rally.

The rally kicked off at 2 p.m. with songs and a call by organizers for everyone in attendance to be respectful.

Free Speech rally is underway in Terry Shrunk Plaza. Folks listening to music right now before speakers begin. pic.twitter.com/4lhiHsM9Co — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2017

Guy speaking now calling on everyone, rally goers & counter protesters, to be peaceful, respectful & stop spreading hate. pic.twitter.com/Qn0FG7Pxvf — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2017

