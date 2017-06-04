Ralliers and counter-protesters fill downtown Portland as police try to keep the peace

Large crowds filled downtown Portland Sunday as a rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza by the group Patriot’s Prayer was met by waves of counter-protesters.

While the two groups filled their permitted areas, officers with the Portland Police Bureau, as well as federal officers, worked to keep the peace between the groups, making arrests early in the day.

Just watched an arrest on SW Madison as protestors square off. pic.twitter.com/nXE3X0DBRY — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 4, 2017

PD put up tape around Terry Shrunk Plaza. They are keeping these different groups separated. We've seen a few people taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/9oQuUOFvyN — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2017

Police line SW Madison between Terry Schrunk Plaza and Chapman Square. #PDXProtests pic.twitter.com/lrCDfcheCb — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 4, 2017

Officers began confiscating weapons from many people in the crowd and issued warnings for the two groups to stay in their permitted spaces and not cross the street to "escalate tensions."

Officers have made an arrest and seized several weapons from the suspect. pic.twitter.com/5IUUvqLHii — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

Another makeshift weapon seized. Homemade slingshot. pic.twitter.com/TZ64RZPAoX — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

More weapons being seized by police. pic.twitter.com/yiYfAal3Yi — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

These are some of the items that have been seized so far today. pic.twitter.com/VsfenLPZhS — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

Additional makeshift shields seized. pic.twitter.com/s6yUFLx1kZ — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2017

The organizers of the “Trump free-speech” rally said the event was designed to be “an uplifting experience to bring back strength and courage to those who believe in freedom.”

Pro Trump protesters at Terry Shrunk Plaza. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/CUfBd9hNyY — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 4, 2017

Critics challenged this, however, saying the group promoted white nationalism and extremism.

Crowd is getting bigger in front of Portland City Hall. #PDXprotests pic.twitter.com/BtJnwgt8gv — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 4, 2017

A lot of yelling and chanting is going on between the different crowds. pic.twitter.com/cKUMj1qvGC — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2017

Mayor Wheeler had asked that the group’s permit for the rally be revoked in the light of last weekend’s attack on a TriMet MAX train that left two men dead, but federal officials said there was “no basis” to revoke the permit for the event being held on the federally owned land.

Event organizer Joey Gibson posted a video Saturday night encouraging people to come to his rally.

The rally kicked off at 2 p.m. with songs and a call by organizers for everyone in attendance to be respectful.

Free Speech rally is underway in Terry Shrunk Plaza. Folks listening to music right now before speakers begin. pic.twitter.com/4lhiHsM9Co — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2017

Guy speaking now calling on everyone, rally goers & counter protesters, to be peaceful, respectful & stop spreading hate. pic.twitter.com/Qn0FG7Pxvf — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2017

