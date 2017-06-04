Ralliers and counter-protesters fill downtown Portland as police - KPTV - FOX 12

Ralliers and counter-protesters fill downtown Portland as police try to keep the peace

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Large crowds filled downtown Portland Sunday as a rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza by the group Patriot’s Prayer was met by waves of counter-protesters.

While the two groups filled their permitted areas, officers with the Portland Police Bureau, as well as federal officers, worked to keep the peace between the groups, making arrests early in the day.

WATCH LIVE: Ralliers, counter-protesters pack downtown Portland

Officers began confiscating weapons from many people in the crowd and issued warnings for the two groups to stay in their permitted spaces and not cross the street to "escalate tensions."

The organizers of the “Trump free-speech” rally said the event was designed to be “an uplifting experience to bring back strength and courage to those who believe in freedom.”

Critics challenged this, however, saying the group promoted white nationalism and extremism.

Mayor Wheeler had asked that the group’s permit for the rally be revoked in the light of last weekend’s attack on a TriMet MAX train that left two men dead, but federal officials said there was “no basis” to revoke the permit for the event being held on the federally owned land.

Event organizer Joey Gibson posted a video Saturday night encouraging people to come to his rally.

The rally kicked off at 2 p.m. with songs and a call by organizers for everyone in attendance to be respectful.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

Were you in the area of the protests and took photos or videos of the event? Share them with us by sending them to kptvnews@kptv.com, or by tweeting them to @Fox12Oregon or by using the hashtag #Fox12Oregon.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.