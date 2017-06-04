Sunday marks seven year anniversary of Kyron Horman's disappearance

Kyron Horman (family photo, left), age progression image of Kyron released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on May 25, 2017.

Seven years after Kyron Horman disappeared, his family still has hope.

Sunday is the seventh anniversary of the young boy’s disappearance. FOX 12 spoke to Kyron's parents this weekend, as they say they are hopeful to get their son back.

“We'll stop doing it the day we have an answer. Until then, we won't,” said Kaine Horman, Kyron's father.

Kyron was last seen the morning of June 4, 2010.

“The sheriff's office and the FBI and other agencies are still really active on the searching and the investigation, so it's really positive from how persistent they are based on how long it's been,” said Horman.

Seven years later, his family is still searching.

“We still believe he's out there. We're still doing everything we can, they're doing everything they can, so we remain positive,” Horman said.

New images released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children show what Kyron might look like at age 14.

Kyron vanished from Skyline Elementary School when he was 7, sparking the biggest search and investigation in Oregon's history.

"I need to feel closer to Kyron so I like to come to the school," said Kyron's mother, Desiree Young.

This weekend, Kyron's family gathered at the school – it's a reminder that the community has not forgotten and is still searching.

“In a way, it's hard but in a way I think we've been able to keep pace with what we think he would look like and act like and everything else, so we are doing our best to freeze time in the aspect of we want people to keep searching but stay with the times and understand where he's going to be and be ready for him when he comes back,” said Horman.

Kyron's parents say they will continue to believe that someday, they will get their son home.

"He has the sweetest heart and the best smile and laugh in the world, and when you don't have that around it's hard," said Young.

Horman said, "We love him and miss him we want him home. We're waiting. We're ready any day."

In August, the annual "Kyron's Car Show" will be held at Liberty High School. The annual fundraiser helps raise money to promote awareness for missing children and child safety.

