MAX stabbing victims honored at interfaith memorial

Hundreds gathered at an interfaith memorial service Sunday to honor the three victims stabbed on the MAX train. (KPTV)

MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher

An interfaith memorial service was held Sunday night for the three victims stabbed on the MAX train.

Hundreds of people showed up to honor them at the Muslim Educational Trust Community Center.

Between music and speakers, the Muslim community honored Micah Fletcher, Taliesin Meche, and Rick Best.

They called the three men heroes, saying they put their lives on the line to stand up against hate and protect two young girls on the MAX train.

Before the memorial started, Fletcher embraced Meche’s mother while in tears.

Meche’s mother and grandmother spoke with FOX 12, saying they’re not surprised he stood up for what was right.

“You know, he went on to the light and his love and his light are surrounding everyone,” said Meche’s mother, Asha Deliverance. “I think everyone on this planet actually.”

“You can’t imagine a person just being an active flame through his life,” said Meche’s grandmother, Ginny Anderson. “I mean he really did catalyze so much joy and happiness and nonsense and hard work.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.