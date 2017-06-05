Man injured in shooting in Portland’s Lents neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in Portland’s Lents neighborhood that left one man injured.

Just before 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a shooting victim was at the Plaid Pantry store, located at 11010 SE Foster Road.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a Portland hospital to be treated. He is expected to survive.

Police say preliminary information indicated that the shooting, which is gang-related, likely occurred in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Knapp Street.

There have been no arrests and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

