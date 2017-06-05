Hwy 217 reopens after wrong-way driver causes crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Hwy 217 reopens after wrong-way driver causes crash

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Police and road crews reopened Highway 217 at the Highway 26 interchange after an earlier crash left the road closed for over 5 hours Monday. 

Beaverton police said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m.

Preliminary evidence suggests an intoxicated wrong-way driver caused the crash, according to officers.

Several people were hurt in the crash and were taken to local hospitals. All are expected to survive. 

The road caused a significant traffic jam during the Monday morning commute but was reopened around 9 a.m.

