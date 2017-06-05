Hwy 217 reopens after wrong-way driver causes crash

Police and road crews reopened Highway 217 at the Highway 26 interchange after an earlier crash left the road closed for over 5 hours Monday.

Beaverton police said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m.

Preliminary evidence suggests an intoxicated wrong-way driver caused the crash, according to officers.

Another look at what police are calling a drunk driving accident on 217 this morning. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/9KRKPk2CNf — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 5, 2017

Beaverton police say an intoxicated driver going the wrong way on 217 caused this crash. #fox12 #crash #beaverton pic.twitter.com/v41IuDtnKz — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 5, 2017

Serious crash has Hwy 217 north to Hwy 26 West closed. Use an alternate route. jf pic.twitter.com/LjlfGV5hTc — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 5, 2017

Several people were hurt in the crash and were taken to local hospitals. All are expected to survive.

The road caused a significant traffic jam during the Monday morning commute but was reopened around 9 a.m.

