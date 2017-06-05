Wrong-way driver causes crash on Hwy 217 - KPTV - FOX 12

Wrong-way driver causes crash on Hwy 217

Posted: Updated:
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash along Highway 217 early Monday, forcing police to close the exit ramp to westbound Highway 26.

Beaverton police said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m.

Preliminary evidence suggests an intoxicated wrong-way driver caused the crash, according to officers.

Several people were hurt in the crash and were taken to local hospitals.

Police expect the road to be closed until at least 8 a.m. while they investigate. Drivers should use alternate routes. 

