Wrong-way driver causes crash on Hwy 217

A wrong-way driver caused a serious crash along Highway 217 early Monday, forcing police to close the exit ramp to westbound Highway 26.

Beaverton police said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m.

Preliminary evidence suggests an intoxicated wrong-way driver caused the crash, according to officers.

Beaverton police say an intoxicated driver going the wrong way on 217 caused this crash. #fox12 #crash #beaverton pic.twitter.com/v41IuDtnKz — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 5, 2017

Serious crash has Hwy 217 north to Hwy 26 West closed. Use an alternate route. jf pic.twitter.com/LjlfGV5hTc — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 5, 2017

Several people were hurt in the crash and were taken to local hospitals.

Police expect the road to be closed until at least 8 a.m. while they investigate. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.