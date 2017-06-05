Police investigating shooting in NE Salem, one injured - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting in NE Salem, one injured

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Salem police officers are investigating a shooting incident that injured at least one person early Monday.

The Salem Police Department said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Center Street Northeast.

Officers said one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

More information was not immediately available. Please stay with FOX 12 for the latest updates. 

