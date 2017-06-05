Police investigating shooting in NE Salem, one injured

Salem police officers are investigating a shooting incident that injured at least one person early Monday.

The Salem Police Department said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Center Street Northeast.

Officers said one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

