Large crowds expected for memorial of TriMet stabbing victim

Family, friends and community members Monday will be saying goodbye to one of the victims of the deadly MAX stabbing.

Funeral services for 53-year-old Ricky Best are set to be held at the Christ the King Church in Milwaukie.

A funeral procession will take place at 1:15 p.m. Family members said the public can pay their respects to Best by lining the procession route from the church to Willamette National Cemetery.

The route will be as follows:

Southeast Fuller Road to Southeast Monterey Road, East on Southeast Monterey Road across 82nd Avenue and past the Clackamas Town Center, over the bridge to Southeast Bob Schumacher Road. Then North on Southeast Bob Schumacher Road to Idleman Road, East on Idleman Road to Mt. Scott Boulevard, East on Mt. Scott Boulevard, to Willamette National Cemetery.

Best was killed while defending two young girls who were the targets of racial slurs and hate speech on a MAX train on May 26.

He is remembered as a beloved husband, father, Army veteran and City of Portland employee.

