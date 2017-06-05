On the Go with Joe at B-17 Alliance Museum

Joe V. was in Salem getting an inside look at the B-17 Alliance Museum.

The facility houses many WWII artifacts and items. It also is the home of the “Lacey Lady” B-17 bomber, a plane that sat outside Milwaukie’s Bomber Restaurant for nearly 70 years.

The museum is working to restore the legendary plane to its former glory. The goal is to have it take to the skies again.

The B-17 Alliance Museum will host its “Warbirds in the West” fundraising event on Saturday, June 10.

Learn more at B17Alliance.com.

