Timber Jim hosts kids at a community garden for Stand Together Week

Fans and community leaders are gearing up for the sixth annual Stand Together Week, a huge city-wide initiative led by the Portland Timbers to benefit different groups in the area.

Jim Serrill, known to most fans as “Timber Jim,” helped kick off the week by expanding his community garden with the help of some young volunteers Sunday.

Serrill said the kids didn't mind getting their hands dirty as they worked among the more than 200 plants, including marigolds, sunflowers, wildflowers, cucumbers, tomatoes and lots of other veggies, growing in the community garden for families in need.

"700 families depend on that every month,” he explained. “Ours is a contribution of fresh vegetables, so it makes me feel good, gives me something to do, keeps me out of trouble."

Serrill said the effort also gives the kids a chance to learn about gardening and community service.

In addition to the hundreds of pounds of food donated last year, Serrill said the garden is therapeutic for him.

“We're looking to double it. I'm hoping for 7,000 pounds," Serrill said. “For me, this is my therapy. I come out here almost every day."

While he said he was fulfilled by his work in the garden, Serrill was even more impressed by the generosity of the city and the Timbers fans.

"Portland is a loving place,” he said. “Every year I’m overwhelmed with the people that come."

