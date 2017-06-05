Timber Jim hosts kids at a community garden for Stand Together Week

Large crowds filled downtown Portland Sunday as a rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza by the group Patriot’s Prayer was met by waves of counter-protesters.More >
Police and road crews reopened Highway 217 at the Highway 26 interchange after an earlier crash left the road closed for over 5 hours Monday.More >
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >
A disgruntled former employee opened fire inside a Florida awning manufacturer on Monday, killing five workers there and then killing himself, officials said.More >
An Illinois man jumped into a moving car without hesitation to save the life of a complete stranger who was having a seizure behind the wheel.More >
They say when life goes to pieces, try quilting. The quilters at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville know all about life gone wrong.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
FOX 12 spoke to Kyron's parents this weekend, as they say they are hopeful to get their son back.More >
The Clark County medical examiner has released the cause of death for a 4-year-old southwest Washington boy who died after a dental procedure.More >
"Timber Jim” Serrill helped kick off Stand Together Week by expanding his community garden with the help of some young volunteers Sunday.More >
Diego Valeri scored two goals to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the short-handed San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night.More >
Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the U.S. team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.More >
Rivalry week in Major League Soccer doesn't get much bigger than the Cascadia Derby between the past two cup champions; the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.More >
Defender Liam Ridgewell scored the equalizer for Portland some four minutes after Atlanta went ahead and the Timbers settled for a 1-1 draw with the expansion United on Sunday.More >
Thousands of Portland area students filled the corridors of Providence Park Wednesday morning for Providence Health Fitness Day.More >
A plan for a privately funded expansion of Providence Park was given the green light by the Portland City Council Wednesday.More >
Timbers striker Fanendo Adi has been suspended for Saturday's match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park.More >
Lee Nguyen scored in the 85th minute to pull the New England Revolution into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday night.More >
Diego Chara scored in the eighth minute for his seventh career goal in seven MLS seasons and the Portland Timbers beat the undermanned L.A. Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday.More >
