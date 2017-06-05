Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Monday, June 5

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, June 5:

Oregon native and retired U.S Marine Corps Sergeant Brennan Silver is trekking from Oregon to Colorado to raise awareness for homeless veterans. Silver has a passion for helping former servicemen and focuses on improving their mental health. He spoke to MORE about the importance of his journey. His book “Communitas: Light at the End of the World” is now available. Learn more about Silver at BrennanSilver.com.

Summer is just about here and that means it’s time to find fun activities for kids who are out of school. How about a $1 movie? Regal Cinemas will show several films for just a dollar as part of their Summer Movie Express program. One movie on the list is “Kubo and the Two Strings,” created by Hillsboro production company Laika Studios. To see a list of movies and theater locations, visit RegMovies.com.

Crowdfunding is becoming a popular way to raise money for important causes. But some causes or accounts are not always what they seem to be. MORE spoke with Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call and he gave us a few tips on how to identify fake crowdfunding accounts. To learn more, visit CallNerds.com.

Looking for a healthy summer drink you could use as a substitute for your favorite cocktail? MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz has you covered. She shows MORE her delicious Blackberry Mint Chia Fresca. The yummy drink is packed with antioxidants and berries and gives you a healthy boost of fiber. See this recipe and others at MonicaMetz.com.

