Oregon native makes trek for homeless veterans

Oregon native and retired U.S Marine Corps Sergeant Brennan Silver is trekking from Oregon to Colorado to raise awareness for homeless veterans.

Silver has a passion for helping former servicemen and focuses on improving their mental health. He spoke to MORE about the importance of his journey.

His book “Communitas: Light at the End of the World” is now available. Learn more about Silver at BrennanSilver.com.

