Pedestrian dies after being hit by MAX train in Beaverton

TriMet is reporting that a pedestrian has died after being hit by a MAX train in Beaverton Monday morning.

Officials said the service on the Blue Line has been disrupted.

Shuttle buses are servicing passengers between Merlo/Southwest 158th Avenue and Willow Creek.

Blue Line disrupted due to collision between pedestrian and MAX. Shuttle buses serving stations between Merlo/SW 158th and Willow Creek TC. — TriMet (@trimet) June 5, 2017

Trimet officials say westbound train hit person -- an eastbound train may have gone by right before pic.twitter.com/JqNGrPSuK9 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 5, 2017

The Beaverton Police Department is reporting that the crash has closed Baseline Road from 173rd Avenue to 178th Avenue

BPD responding to Tri-met max train verse pedestrian crash at Baseline/175th. Baseline is closed between 173rd/178th. — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 5, 2017

