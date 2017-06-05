Pedestrian dies after being hit by MAX train in Beaverton - KPTV - FOX 12

Pedestrian dies after being hit by MAX train in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

TriMet is reporting that a pedestrian has died after being hit by a MAX train in Beaverton Monday morning.

Officials said the service on the Blue Line has been disrupted.

Shuttle buses are servicing passengers between Merlo/Southwest 158th Avenue and Willow Creek.

The Beaverton Police Department is reporting that the crash has closed Baseline Road from 173rd Avenue to 178th Avenue

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

