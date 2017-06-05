Hillsboro officer, K-9 Blazer take top honors at regional K-9 co - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro officer, K-9 Blazer take top honors at regional K-9 competition

Posted: Updated:
Hillsboro Officer Matt Schmidt and his K-9 partner Blazer (Photo: Hillsboro Police Department) Hillsboro Officer Matt Schmidt and his K-9 partner Blazer (Photo: Hillsboro Police Department)
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Hillsboro Officer Matt Schmidt and his K-9 partner Blazer took the top honors at a regional K-9 competition sponsored by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday's event at Hillsboro Stadium featured 12 K-9 teams from various agencies.

The teams were tested on speed, agility, suspect apprehension, box search and master protection.

Schmidt and Blazer were named the winners.

The community event gave people a chance to meet the police dogs up close and personal and the K-9s did not seem to mind the attention.

A safety fair was also part of the event.

FOX 12's Brian MacMillan served as the emcee for the competition.

