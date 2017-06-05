Police: Man crashes stolen car into SE Portland house after chase from Clackamas Co.

A man crashed a stolen car into a home in southeast Portland after a chase that began in Clackamas County, according to deputies.

A deputy attempted to stop a Lexus IS 250 for failure to display license plates just before 9 p.m. Sunday. The driver did not stop and deputies followed the car into Portland, before ending the chase out of concern for public safety due to the reckless driving of the suspect.

After deputies stopped the chase and deactivated all emergency lights and sirens, the suspect vehicle was found crashed into a house near Southeast 85th Avenue and Market Street.

Both the driver and passenger attempted to run away, but deputies said they were quickly caught.

Deputies determined the Lexus was stolen out of Portland

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Ramone Rodarte. He was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a long list of charges including eluding a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, criminal mischief, failure to appear and parole violation.

The passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was released at the scene and is not currently facing charges.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene to evaluate everyone involved in the incident, including the people in the home, and there were no reports of injuries.

