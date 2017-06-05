Teen girl dies in off-road vehicle crash near Salem

Scene of deadly off-road vehicle crash near Salem on Sunday night. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A teen girl from Salem who was the passenger on an off-road vehicle died when the driver rolled over in a filbert orchard Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 7000 block of 54th Avenue Northeast near Salem at 5:40 p.m.

Kate Christofferson, 16, a junior at Salem Academy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old boy who was driving the utility task vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Investigators said the boy lost control of the UTV, slammed on the brakes and rolled the vehicle.

The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets or seat belts in this incident, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office reported that charges are not expected to be filed against the driver and the incident is described as a tragic accident.

"This is a tragic incident but a time for us to reflect as a community and ensure that when we are operating off-road vehicles that we are utilizing safety precautions like seat belts and helmets," according to a sheriff's office statement.

For more information on rules for off-road vehicles, go to Oregon.gov.

