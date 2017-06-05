Affidavit: Suspect caught with wedding ring, credit cards of man killed on MAX train

MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher

The man accused of stealing the wedding ring from the finger of a man who was stabbed and killed on a MAX train is facing charges including first-degree theft and abuse of a corpse.

George Tschaggeny, 51, was arraigned in court Monday. He also faces charges of identity theft and tampering with evidence.

Police said Tschaggeny was seen on surveillance video "attending to" and "interacting with" 53-year-old Ricky Best after Best was attacked on May 26, according to court documents.

Police said Best, along with 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, were killed attempting to intervene as Jeremy Joseph Christian made racial and religious slurs against two young women on a MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Center.

Micah Fletcher, 21, survived being stabbed.

Christian faces charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Police asked for the public's help tracking down Tschaggeny last Thursday. By Friday morning, detectives said they had received numerous tips, including one from a Domino's Pizza employee, that led them to a homeless camp at the Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard overpass of Interstate 84.

Tschaggeny was wearing Best's wedding ring on his pinky finger when he was arrested, according to court documents.

Best's backpack was also recovered, however his wallet containing a list of phone numbers for longtime friends was still missing.

A probable cause affidavit states Tschaggeny had Best's credit cards, which had been removed from the wallet.

"Tschaggeny admitted that Ricky Best was deceased when he took Ricky Best's belongings," according to the affidavit.

Anyone with information about the location of Best's wallet and phone list is urged to contact Detective Michele Michaels at 503-823-0692 or michele.michaels@portlandoregon.gov.

Tschaggeny is scheduled to next appear in court June 13.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.