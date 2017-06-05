Timbers CEO, players help remove invasive plants in West Linn pa - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers CEO, players help remove invasive plants in West Linn park

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) -

The sixth annual Stand Together Week has begun, and on Monday, the Timbers and Thorns were out getting their hands dirty.

Players and volunteers were at Young Park in West Linn Monday afternoon. They were pulling up weeds and other invasive species like ivy and blackberry bushes.

Timbers CEO Merritt Paulson even got in on the action.

"I've been largely pulling buttercup up, which is a pretty sounding name especially if you are a Princess Bride fan but they shouldn't be here, so we got a bunch of players - Timbers, Thorns and T2 players - who are all working hard with wheelbarrows," said Paulson.

Monday's event was just one of nearly 30 events the Timbers and Thorns players will be attending.

Paulson says these events are bonding opportunities for the teams and a chance to get their hands dirty while having fun with the community.

