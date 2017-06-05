Gresham man, ex-con accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old girl

A Gresham man is accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl and recording some of the abuse, according to court documents.

Lucas Orlin Ebert, 27, was arraigned in court Monday on charges of first-degree sex abuse and using a child in a sexual display.

A probable cause affidavit states the mother of the girl called police last month to report abuse involving Ebert, including "grooming behavior" toward the girl.

The girl was interviewed and said Ebert inappropriately touched her, kissed her, used computers and tablets to record her and made threats regarding her family's well-being, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A search warrant was obtained for Ebert's phone and tablet, which included at least three videos from separate days depicting abusive contact with the girl, according to court documents.

Ebert was previously sentenced to three years in prison in 2011 after pleading guilty to criminal mistreatment and practicing medicine without a license.

Investigators said Ebert, then 21 years old, posed as a doctor and plastic surgeon at Oregon Health & Science University and convinced at least one woman to stop taking her medication.

Police also linked Ebert to a variety of fraud schemes in 2011.

He is scheduled to appear in court again in the sex abuse case on June 13.

