Portland Police Bureau trying to keep up financially with ongoing protests

An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
Police said the pedestrian was between 20-30 years old and was hit by a westbound train at a marked crossing at Southwest Baseline Road and 175th Avenue.More >
Police said the pedestrian was between 20-30 years old and was hit by a westbound train at a marked crossing at Southwest Baseline Road and 175th Avenue.More >
Large crowds filled downtown Portland Sunday as a rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza by the group Patriot’s Prayer was met by waves of counter-protesters.More >
Large crowds filled downtown Portland Sunday as a rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza by the group Patriot’s Prayer was met by waves of counter-protesters.More >
A teen girl from Salem who was the passenger on an off-road vehicle died when the driver rolled over in a filbert orchard Sunday night.More >
A teen girl from Salem who was the passenger on an off-road vehicle died when the driver rolled over in a filbert orchard Sunday night.More >
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >
Police and road crews reopened Highway 217 at the Highway 26 interchange after an earlier crash left the road closed for over 5 hours Monday.More >
Police and road crews reopened Highway 217 at the Highway 26 interchange after an earlier crash left the road closed for over 5 hours Monday.More >
One Philadelphia teenager's mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, three tons of sand and exotic cars.More >
One Philadelphia teenager's mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, three tons of sand and exotic cars.More >
An Illinois man jumped into a moving car without hesitation to save the life of a complete stranger who was having a seizure behind the wheel.More >
An Illinois man jumped into a moving car without hesitation to save the life of a complete stranger who was having a seizure behind the wheel.More >