Deputies: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Hagg Lake

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Hagg Lake Monday night.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Southwest Scoggins Valley Road and Southwest Nelson Road on the report of a motorcycle crash.

When deputies arrived, they learned a man was riding a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle with a group of motorcyclists around Hagg Lake when he failed to negotiate a curve and collided with the guard rail at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist, 26-year-old Uziel Guzman-Avendano, of Portland, was taken by Life Flight to a Portland hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

