Timbers coach, goalkeeper team up for special soccer match

The Portland Timbers, T2 and Portland Thorns FC are giving back this week for their annual Stand Together Week.

It's a week of events planned across the area where the team volunteers alongside community members to make a difference in the community.

On Monday afternoon, Head Coach Caleb Porter, Goalkeeper Jake Gleeson, and Timber Joey were at Powell Park in southeast Portland.

Porter and Gleeson teamed up with several dozen refugee and immigrant children to play a pickup game of soccer.

"It is just about, you know, loving the game," Porter said.

The kids are all part of the 4 World United Soccer Alliance. The organization's mission is to enhance the lives of fourth world children by giving them opportunities that improve soccer skills, build confidence, support their education and unite communities and cultures.

"We believe that soccer is a great vehicle, a great way to learn about their new neighbors and their new city and it is a great way to provide them access to different things," 4 World United Soccer Alliance Founder Mark Verna said.

He says the kids love to have the opportunity to come out and play a game so many of them are familiar with.

"It creates an opportunity for kids to have a purpose and you know have fun and smile," Porter said.

