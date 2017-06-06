OSP troopers identify workers hit by box truck on I-5 Tuesday morning

The Oregon State Police have identified the two workers hit in a road construction area on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, as well as the driver of the vehicle troopers say caused the crash.

Troopers are reporting that 20-year-old Antonio Manuel Bahena of Troutdale and 57-year-old Ronald Ernest Davis of Powell Butte are continuing to receive treatment in area hospitals.

Investigators said the two men, who are employees of the Knife River construction company, were in a company vehicle picking up barrels and clearing the roadway around 3:15 a.m. when 27-year-old Colin Michael Cook of Fairview drove a northbound white box truck into the work area, rear-ending the pickup Bahena and Davis were in and injuring them.

Two construction workers hurt when truck rear ended by hit and run driver. On I-5 near Aurora. Huge backup NB. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/fLUD1gnjfH — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 6, 2017

The box truck continued north, failing to stop after the crash. Troopers found the truck a short time later and arrested Cook for failure to perform duties as a driver, second-degree assault, reckless driving and reckless endangering. He was taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility.

OSP has located suspect box truck that they say caused a hit and run on I-5 near Aurora. Two workers hurt. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/MkRyv05NuX — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 6, 2017

The incident caused a major backup of traffic on the interstate, and while emergency workers were responding to the scene, a black Jeep SUV was reported to be driving northbound on the shoulder passing traffic stopped by the crash.

The vehicle was stopped at the crash scene by troopers and the driver was taken into custody on several charges including reckless driving.

While investigating this crash the driver of this Jeep was arrested for driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on shoulder. pic.twitter.com/cFqn8tmVUt — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 6, 2017

The Oregon State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call 503-375-3555.

