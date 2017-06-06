Two highway workers injured in hit-and-run crash along I-5 near - KPTV - FOX 12

Two highway workers injured in hit-and-run crash along I-5 near Aurora

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Two workers were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash along I-5 near Aurora Tuesday morning. The crash caused a major backup for morning drivers. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene along northbound I-5 near milepost 280 around 3:30 a.m.

An Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson said a pickup truck carrying two highway construction workers was rear-ended by a box truck. The workers were picking up barrels at the time of the collision. 

Both the driver and the passenger were airlifted to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. 

Crews closed two lanes of the highway, causing a major backup for miles.

Oregon State Police troopers arrested a driver for recklessly driving on the shoulder of the highway. 

Drivers should expect major delays through the morning commute.  

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.