Two highway workers injured in hit-and-run crash along I-5 near Aurora

Two workers were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash along I-5 near Aurora Tuesday morning. The crash caused a major backup for morning drivers.

Emergency crews were called to the scene along northbound I-5 near milepost 280 around 3:30 a.m.

An Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson said a pickup truck carrying two highway construction workers was rear-ended by a box truck. The workers were picking up barrels at the time of the collision.

Both the driver and the passenger were airlifted to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is snarled @ I-5 MP 280 NB (north of Donald/Aurora). Two highway workers injured following hit and run crash. pic.twitter.com/gLQmNJP4Gu — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 6, 2017

Crews closed two lanes of the highway, causing a major backup for miles.

Oregon State Police troopers arrested a driver for recklessly driving on the shoulder of the highway.

While investigating this crash the driver of this Jeep was arrested for driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on shoulder. pic.twitter.com/cFqn8tmVUt — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 6, 2017

Drivers should expect major delays through the morning commute.

