On the Go with Joe at Corks and Forks

Joe V. was Northeast Portland tasting some delicious wines and yummy dishes that will be featured at Corks and Forks.

Perfect for any Portland food or wine enthusiast, Corks and Forks will feature several local wineries and restaurants as they preview their spring releases.

Proceeds will benefit five local nonprofit organizations. The event takes place June 8 at 5:30 p.m at Castaway. Learn more at CorksandForks.com.

On the job so that means all sniffing and no sipping. ??Previewing this Thursday's @corksandforkspdx with Soter & @PonziVineyards pic.twitter.com/WZlP8zb1Pm — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 6, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.