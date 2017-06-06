Rogue lager brings scholarships to OSU students

If you come across Rogue Ales’ newest lager, you will see a man in a hot tub featured on the can. Better yet, if you grab a six-pack of the beer, you could help make a student’s dreams come true.

The Jack Joyce Scholarship was set up three years ago by the brewing company and Columbia Distributing and is given to students in the Oregon State University's Fermentation Science Department.

If you buy a pack of the Hot Tub Scholarship Lager, a portion of the proceeds will go to help fund the Jack Joyce Scholarship.

MORE spoke to the president of Rogue Ales, Brett Joyce, to learn more about the project.

