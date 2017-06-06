Woman missing after falling into water during late-night picnic in Springfield

A 21-year-old woman is missing after she went into the water during a picnic in Springfield.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report regarding Kendall Smith of Springfield at 11:42 p.m. Thursday.

A man said he was having a picnic with Smith near the Hayden Bridge boat ramp when he went to get a bag to gather their belongings. He said he heard Smith scream and it sounded like she either fell or jumped into the water.

Deputies have conducted land and water searches in the area, but they have been unable to locate Smith.

Smith is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 135 pounds with wavy dark hair with a red tint that falls below her shoulders. She was last wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, but no shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's Office at 541-682-4141.

