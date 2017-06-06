Woman missing after falling into water during late-night picnic - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman missing after falling into water during late-night picnic in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
Kendall Smith (Photo released by Lane County Sheriff's Office) Kendall Smith (Photo released by Lane County Sheriff's Office)
SPRINGFIELD, OR (KPTV) -

A 21-year-old woman is missing after she went into the water during a picnic in Springfield.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report regarding Kendall Smith of Springfield at 11:42 p.m. Thursday.  

A man said he was having a picnic with Smith near the Hayden Bridge boat ramp when he went to get a bag to gather their belongings. He said he heard Smith scream and it sounded like she either fell or jumped into the water.

Deputies have conducted land and water searches in the area, but they have been unable to locate Smith.

Smith is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 135 pounds with wavy dark hair with a red tint that falls below her shoulders. She was last wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, but no shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's Office at 541-682-4141. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.