Missing 55-year-old Hillsboro man found safe in Idaho

Search efforts in the Hillsboro area earlier this week. (Photo: Mountain Wave Search & Rescue)

A missing 55-year-old Hillsboro man was found safe in Boise, Idaho.

A spokeswoman for the family of Ronald Ray Jones said he was found Thursday night and is doing well. He was met by family members and received the medical attention he needed.

The family then returned to Oregon.

The Hillsboro Police Department confirmed Jones was found in Idaho and said he is overall in good medical condition.

"The Hillsboro Police Department would like to thank all those who assisted by providing tips and other leads," according to a statement from police.

Police asked for the public's help locating Jones on Tuesday after he was last seen near Brookwood Avenue and TV Highway.

Police said he walked away from home without his phone, keys, wallet or medication.

"The family expresses great appreciation to all who rallied and helped find their father, grandfather and husband," according to a family spokeswoman.

