Police searching for missing 55-year-old man last seen in Hillsboro area

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in the Hillsboro area.

Officers asked for the public's help locating 55-year-old Ronald Ray Jones on Tuesday.

He was last seen Friday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. near Brookwood Avenue and TV Highway.

Police said he walked away from his home without his phone, keys, wallet or medication.

Jones recently had several major surgeries and has been diagnosed with an emotional disability.

Due to not having his medication, police said his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Jones is a white man, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Hillsboro police at 503-681-6175.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.