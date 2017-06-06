Silverton man dies in head-on crash with semi on Hwy 97 near La Pine

A Silverton man died in a head-on crash with a semi on Highway 97 north of La Pine.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near Burgess Road at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a 1998 Ford Ranger driven by 69-year-old Frederick Holmes Winkler crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and hit an oncoming 2015 Kenworth truck hauling 5,000 gallons of apple juice.

Winkler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver, a 29-year-old Arizona man, was unable to maintain control and rolled the truck and tanker onto its side into a ditch. The semi driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

