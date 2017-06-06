Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan named player of the week

Portland Thorns FC midfielder Lindsey Horan has been named the National Women's Soccer League player of the week.

Horan earns the award for week eight, it was announced Tuesday.

She scored her first two goals of the season during the week, tallying a first half brace to help the Thorns extend their unbeaten streak to six games with a 2-0 road win against Sky Blue FC on June 3.

This is the first time Horan has been named the NWSL player of the week and the 12th time a Thorns player has received the award.

The player of the week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers covering the league on a consistent basis.

