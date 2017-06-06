Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan named player of the week

It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
Two workers were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash along I-5 near Aurora Tuesday morning. The crash caused a major backup for morning drivers.More >
Two workers were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash along I-5 near Aurora Tuesday morning. The crash caused a major backup for morning drivers.More >
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >
Lucas Orlin Ebert, 27, was arraigned in court Monday on charges of first-degree sex abuse and using a child in a sexual display.More >
Lucas Orlin Ebert, 27, was arraigned in court Monday on charges of first-degree sex abuse and using a child in a sexual display.More >
Lane County deputies have conducted land and water searches near the Hayden Bridge boat ramp in Springfield, but they have been unable to locate 21-year-old Kendall Smith.More >
Lane County deputies have conducted land and water searches near the Hayden Bridge boat ramp in Springfield, but they have been unable to locate 21-year-old Kendall Smith.More >
A teen girl from Salem who was the passenger on an off-road vehicle died when the driver rolled over in a filbert orchard Sunday night.More >
A teen girl from Salem who was the passenger on an off-road vehicle died when the driver rolled over in a filbert orchard Sunday night.More >
Portland Thorns FC midfielder Lindsey Horan has been named the National Women's Soccer League player of the week.More >
Portland Thorns FC midfielder Lindsey Horan has been named the National Women's Soccer League player of the week.More >
The Portland Timbers, T2 and Portland Thorns FC are giving back this week for their annual Stand Together Week. It's a week of events planned across the area where the team volunteers alongside community members to make a difference in the community.More >
The Portland Timbers, T2 and Portland Thorns FC are giving back this week for their annual Stand Together Week. It's a week of events planned across the area where the team volunteers alongside community members to make a difference in the community.More >
The sixth annual Stand Together Week has begun, and on Monday, the Timbers and Thorns were out getting their hands dirty.More >
The sixth annual Stand Together Week has begun, and on Monday, the Timbers and Thorns were out getting their hands dirty.More >
"Timber Jim” Serrill helped kick off Stand Together Week by expanding his community garden with the help of some young volunteers Sunday.More >
"Timber Jim” Serrill helped kick off Stand Together Week by expanding his community garden with the help of some young volunteers Sunday.More >
Diego Valeri scored two goals to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the short-handed San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night.More >
Diego Valeri scored two goals to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the short-handed San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night.More >
Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the U.S. team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.More >
Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the U.S. team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.More >
Rivalry week in Major League Soccer doesn't get much bigger than the Cascadia Derby between the past two cup champions; the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.More >
Rivalry week in Major League Soccer doesn't get much bigger than the Cascadia Derby between the past two cup champions; the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.More >
Defender Liam Ridgewell scored the equalizer for Portland some four minutes after Atlanta went ahead and the Timbers settled for a 1-1 draw with the expansion United on Sunday.More >
Defender Liam Ridgewell scored the equalizer for Portland some four minutes after Atlanta went ahead and the Timbers settled for a 1-1 draw with the expansion United on Sunday.More >
Thousands of Portland area students filled the corridors of Providence Park Wednesday morning for Providence Health Fitness Day.More >
Thousands of Portland area students filled the corridors of Providence Park Wednesday morning for Providence Health Fitness Day.More >
A plan for a privately funded expansion of Providence Park was given the green light by the Portland City Council Wednesday.More >
A plan for a privately funded expansion of Providence Park was given the green light by the Portland City Council Wednesday.More >