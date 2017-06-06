Police ID 21-year-old woman hit, killed by MAX train in Beaverton

Police have identified the 21-year-old woman who died after being hit by a MAX train in Beaverton on Monday.

Investigators said Chance Hoyt of Portland was hit at Southwest 175th and Baseline Road at 9:32 a.m.

Investigators said she waited for an eastbound train to pass, then ran across the track without looking and was hit by a westbound train.

TriMet reported that the train operator attempted to stop, but there wasn't enough time.

Hoyt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers described it as a tragic accident.

