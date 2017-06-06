Sheriff: Man who stole purse, wallet from Aloha coffee shop foun - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Man who stole purse, wallet from Aloha coffee shop found naked nearby

Posted: Updated:
Patrick L. Jones, November 2016 jail booking photo from prior arrest. Patrick L. Jones, November 2016 jail booking photo from prior arrest.
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

A man stole a purse and a wallet from a Black Rock Coffee Bar in Aloha, rode off on a bicycle and was found naked a short distance away, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to the business on the 17400 block of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway at around 9 a.m.

It was reported that a man entered the rear door of the coffee shop, stole a purse and a wallet, and then rode away on a bicycle.

Customers at the business followed the suspect and provided updates to responding deputies. One customer confronted the suspect and recovered the stolen items.

The customer also took a photo of the suspect as he pedaled away.

Deputies searched the area and found a naked man at Southwest 173rd Avenue and Alexander Street. Deputies also located clothing and a bicycle that matched the description and photo provided by witnesses.

Patrick L. Jones, 34, of Aloha, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.