Sheriff: Man who stole purse, wallet from Aloha coffee shop found naked nearby

A man stole a purse and a wallet from a Black Rock Coffee Bar in Aloha, rode off on a bicycle and was found naked a short distance away, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to the business on the 17400 block of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway at around 9 a.m.

It was reported that a man entered the rear door of the coffee shop, stole a purse and a wallet, and then rode away on a bicycle.

Customers at the business followed the suspect and provided updates to responding deputies. One customer confronted the suspect and recovered the stolen items.

The customer also took a photo of the suspect as he pedaled away.

Deputies searched the area and found a naked man at Southwest 173rd Avenue and Alexander Street. Deputies also located clothing and a bicycle that matched the description and photo provided by witnesses.

Patrick L. Jones, 34, of Aloha, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

