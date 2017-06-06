Prosecutors: Nicole Laube murder suspect was looking for someone to kill

Prosecutors and defense attorneys painted very different descriptions of a man on trial for the 2014 death of a local mother during opening statements Tuesday.

Prosecutors showed videos they claimed to feature the suspect Jaime Tinoco-Camarena not only confessing to the murder but talking about how he enjoyed killing 29-year-old Nicole Laube.

Tinoco-Camarena’s defense attorneys countered that then then-17-year-old was coerced into giving a false confession.

Laube was a mother of four children who was violently stabbed in a knife attack at the Cedar Mill Apartments where she worked, and her death investigation stunned and horrified the community.

Prosecutors said investigations eventually led them to Tinoco-Camarena, who they claimed left his Washington County home looking for someone to rape and kill and targeted a nearby stranger, Laube, at her job.

As police initially searched for her killer, prosecutors said Tinoco-Camarena raped a woman in Eugene a month later while attending a football game under the supervision of the Washington County Juvenile Department.

Shortly after that incident, investigators said they connected Tinoco-Camarena to both cases when he admitted to killing Laube in that taped confession.

Tinoco-Camarena pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault in the Eugene case.

Prosecutors showed video in court Tuesday in which Tinoco-Camarena is asked by a detective in an interview how he felt while stabbing Laube, to which he responded, ”It felt nice....power.”

In their statement, defense attorneys told the jury Tinoco-Camarena is innocent and was pressured by officers they claim lied to the then-teen about evidence over the course of several taxing interviews, eventually getting a false confession from a young man who they described as “mentally ill.”

They continued by saying that the prosecution’s case is entirely wrapped around that coerced confession, pointing out that there was no physical evidence linking Tinoco-Camarena to the crime. The attorneys also contend that another man who Laube knew confessed to the murder.

Jurors were scheduled to begin hearing witness testimony during the afternoon sessions.

Ahead of opening statements, Laube’s husband Chris Laube told FOX 12 about getting to this day, and he said he hopes when the trial is all over he’ll feel closure and he and family members will be able to move on and remember his wife fondly.

“You know, I think that she’d be happy with the support she has received from the community,” Laube said. “It’s amazing how many people that you find that are behind her or that have supported her that you meet that she affected something in their lives.”

The trial was originally slated to start three months ago before it was pushed back after a judge ruled that the defense must get more time to review 300 pages of evidence that was turned over by investigators at the last minute.

