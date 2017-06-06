Task force: Drug traffickers with Mexico ties arrested in Kelso with pounds of heroin, meth

Two suspects involved in a drug trafficking organization with direct ties to Mexico were arrested at a home in Kelso with pounds of heroin and methamphetamine, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

Last Thursday, a search warrant was executed on the 1600 block of Minor Road. Deputies said 5 1/2 pounds of heroin and a half pound of meth were seized from the home.

The street value of the drugs is close to $250,000, according to investigators.

Fahri Yasser Abdala Rosas, 29, and Neftaly Rosas-Guzman, 23, were arrested at the scene.

The Cowlitz Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force worked with the Longview Street Crimes Unit on the case and said this investigation interrupted a drug trafficking organization with direct ties to Mexico.

Two vehicles and $4,751 in cash were also seized at the Kelso home.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

