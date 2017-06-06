Task force: Drug traffickers with Mexico ties arrested in Kelso - KPTV - FOX 12

Task force: Drug traffickers with Mexico ties arrested in Kelso with pounds of heroin, meth

Evidence photo released by Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Evidence photo released by Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office
KELSO, WA (KPTV) -

Two suspects involved in a drug trafficking organization with direct ties to Mexico were arrested at a home in Kelso with pounds of heroin and methamphetamine, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

Last Thursday, a search warrant was executed on the 1600 block of Minor Road. Deputies said 5 1/2 pounds of heroin and a half pound of meth were seized from the home.

The street value of the drugs is close to $250,000, according to investigators.

Fahri Yasser Abdala Rosas, 29, and Neftaly Rosas-Guzman, 23, were arrested at the scene.

The Cowlitz Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force worked with the Longview Street Crimes Unit on the case and said this investigation interrupted a drug trafficking organization with direct ties to Mexico.

Two vehicles and $4,751 in cash were also seized at the Kelso home.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

