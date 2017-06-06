Credit union armed robbery suspect shot by police in Vancouver

A credit union armed robbery suspect was shot by police in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a robbery report at the iQ Credit Union on the 15700 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at 2:15 p.m.

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a ski mask and had a rifle. The suspect drove away in a vehicle that was later found abandoned by officers.

Investigators said the suspect apparently got into another waiting car. Officers spotted the second car near Fourth Plain Boulevard and 182nd Avenue.

At some point after attempting to stop the suspect vehicle, officers fired shots that hit the robbery suspect at least once.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect vehicle was stopped or moving when the shots were fired. It's also not known if any potential accomplices or officers were injured in connection with the incident.

The suspect's condition was not immediately known.

There were no reports of injuries at the credit union.

FOX 12 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.