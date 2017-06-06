Credit union armed robbery suspect shot, killed by police in Vancouver

A credit union armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by police in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a robbery report at the iQ Credit Union on the 15700 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at 2:15 p.m.

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a ski mask and had a rifle. The suspect drove away in a vehicle that was later found abandoned by officers.

Investigators said the suspect apparently got into another car. Officers spotted the second car near Fourth Plain Boulevard and 182nd Avenue.

Investigators said, at some point, gunfire was exchanged between three officers and the suspect.

No officers were injured, but police said the suspect was killed. Officers said there are no outstanding suspects in connection with this case.

There were no reports of injuries at the credit union.

