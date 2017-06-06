Legacy Emanuel kicks off $210M expansion project

It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
It all started simply enough: A 31-year-old man went to get a tattoo on his right leg. Beneath an illustration of a cross and hands in prayer, the words "Jesus is my life" were written in cursive.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
The Oregon State Police have identified the two workers hit in a road construction area on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, as well as the driver of the vehicle troopers say caused the crash.More >
The Oregon State Police have identified the two workers hit in a road construction area on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, as well as the driver of the vehicle troopers say caused the crash.More >
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
The city manager in Augusta, Maine, says the municipal office building had to be sprayed for bedbugs after a man threw a cup of the pests onto an office counter and about 100 of them scattered off.More >
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
An elder of the Followers of Christ Church contacted the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office after the death of a newborn girl in March, but deputies said nobody called 911.More >
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >
Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying -- and dangerous -- urge to look at a text message while you're driving.More >
Lucas Orlin Ebert, 27, was arraigned in court Monday on charges of first-degree sex abuse and using a child in a sexual display.More >
Lucas Orlin Ebert, 27, was arraigned in court Monday on charges of first-degree sex abuse and using a child in a sexual display.More >
Lane County deputies have conducted land and water searches near the Hayden Bridge boat ramp in Springfield, but they have been unable to locate 21-year-old Kendall Smith.More >
Lane County deputies have conducted land and water searches near the Hayden Bridge boat ramp in Springfield, but they have been unable to locate 21-year-old Kendall Smith.More >
A teen girl from Salem who was the passenger on an off-road vehicle died when the driver rolled over in a filbert orchard Sunday night.More >
A teen girl from Salem who was the passenger on an off-road vehicle died when the driver rolled over in a filbert orchard Sunday night.More >