Legacy Emanuel kicks off $210M expansion project

A major expansion project is now underway at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Many people were on hand at Tuesday morning's groundbreaking ceremony for the $210 million expansion project which includes a new 4-story, 260,000 square-foot building and remodeling of 80,000 square feet of existing space.

The seismically upgraded facility being built will house state-of-the-art technologies and operating rooms.

An expanded cardiovascular intensive care unit and the Oregon Burn Center will be relocated to the new facility. More than 100 parking spaces and areas for bicycles will also be added as well.

The project is the first major expansion on the Legacy Emanuel campus since the opening of Randall Children's Hospital in 2012.

