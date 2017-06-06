Police ID victim, murder suspect in shooting at Salem apartment

Police have identified a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed at a Salem apartment and the 22-year-old murder suspect arrested in the case.

Officers responded to reports of at least one gunshot on the 4100 block of Center Street Northeast at 1:47 a.m. Monday.

A man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived and took the man to the hospital.

Rodolfo Castro-Salas, 32, of Salem later died at the hospital.

Detectives identified Baltazar Delgado, 22, as a suspect in the case. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of aggravated murder and parole violation.

Police did not release a possible motive in the case.

Early information received in the investigation led to concerns that a kidnapping was involved in this case, but investigators said that turned out not to be true.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call detectives at 503-588-6050, Ext. 0.

