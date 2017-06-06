Right 2 Dream Too camp moves to new location near the Willamette River

After six years at Northwest 4th Avenue and Burnside, the Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp has moved.

Tuesday was the final deadline for campers to leave the lot in Old Town where R2D2 has been located since 2011.

The new site of the new R2D2 camp is in between the Moda Center and the Willamette River, and while some campers said they didn’t really want to leave their old spot, they’re grateful the Right to Dream community is sticking together.

Gordon Bergquist said his new tiny house at the new site is nothing fancy but was still comfortable, adding that he saw other benefits to the relocation.

“It’s a lot more quiet,” he said. “We can actually hear birds in the morning instead of crows and sirens.”

Property owner Michael Wright said he let R2D2 use the lot in Old Town during a permit feud with the city years ago. He finally sold the lot but told FOX 12 he never imagined it would help so many people.

“I did it out of spite, but the spite turned into something good,” Wright said.

Some neighbors are glad to see the campers go, but business owner Katen Bush said they’ve been like a neighborhood watch.

“They’ve watched our store for us. They’ve been good neighbors to us,” she said. “Frankly, they’ve helped chase some dealers off this street.”

Currently, city officials say R2D2 can stay in the new spot for up to two years, but camp organizers hope to negotiate a longer time frame.

There’s still a lot of work to do at the new location, but Bergquist said he is excited about this new beginning and his new view of the river.

