Speeding driver dies after slamming car into bridge near Forest Grove

A speeding driver died after slamming into a concrete barrier on the Gales Creek Bridge near Forest Grove on Monday night, according to deputies.

Investigators said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on B Street toward Highway 47. The car veered into the oncoming lanes and the driver attempted to steer back into the correct lane, but the car struck a barrier.

The intense impact severed the car into two pieces, according to deputies.

The driver was thrown from the car and died.

Deputies are working to notify the driver's family before releasing identifying information.

Investigators said it's unknown whether impairment played a role in the crash.

