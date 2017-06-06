Three people rescued after boating accident on South Santiam River

Three people walked away with only minor injuries after they were involved in a boating accident on the South Santiam River.

Linn County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue and Recovery Team responded to the boating accident just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said 47-year-old Clayton Newton IV, the operator of the 2002 Alumaweld Jet Sled, told them he was traveling downstream from Gills Landing boat launch when the sled tipped while he was traveling through shallow rapids. All three occupants were thrown out of the boat.

The occupants were wearing life jackets and were able to safely reach shore.

Newton was not injured in the accident. Colby D. Howe Jr., and James E. Nocolaisen, both 69, suffered only minor injuries.

Lebanon Fire District personnel found the boaters and rendered aid to their injuries. They were then taken back to their vehicle at Gills Landing.

