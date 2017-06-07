Dad walks daughter to first and last day of school

By Alexandra Larkin CNN

(CNN) -- As Jason Gayler was looking through old family pictures before his daughter Brittany graduated high school, he found a special photograph.

It showed Jason walking 5-year-old Brittany to her first day of kindergarten. Jason knew he had to recreate it.

So on Brittany's last day of school in Alvord, Texas, her father walked her to school, bringing her educational journey full circle, CNN affiliate KFOR reported.

When she posted the matching photos on Twitter, Brittany didn't expect the adorable father-daughter moment to go viral. Posted on May 25, the tweet now has more than 63,000 likes and 14,000 retweets.

my dad walked me to school on my very first day & today he walked me to school on my very last day pic.twitter.com/70RmbI7oQ9 — Brittany Gayler (@BrittanyGayler) May 25, 2017

Brittany called the moment "bittersweet" and one that she'll "remember forever."

"It brings me great joy if we were able to help people think back to that time, even if just for a brief moment, and smile," Jason told Today. "I can hope one day when I'm old I can look back at this and smile!"

Twitter users also have taken notice of Jason's appearance -- mainly because he looks like he hasn't aged between photographs.

One user noticed Jason's choice in pants hadn't changed either.

Another thing that's as unchanging as Jason's physical appearance? His ability to be a great dad.

