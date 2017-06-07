Elementary school students get pro soccer tips from Portland Timbers, Thorns players

It is Stand Together Week for the Portland Timbers and Thorns, and on Tuesday, players spent some time teaching elementary school kids a few pro soccer tips.

Students at Alder Elementary got some one-on-one time with Timbers and Thorns players.

"They like soccer, they always come out to the games and now it's our turn to give back. When we were kids we liked to go to games as well, and so it's important that we're out here to spend time with them and let them know we care about them as well," said Timbers player Marco Farfan.

Kids like fourth grader David Patricio dream of becoming a pro soccer player someday.

"I'm gonna have the most fun playing soccer. If you score you can celebrate. It's also a really fun sport to play and you do a lot of exercise," said Patricio.

Thorns player Kendall Johnson channeled her inner kid when she took to the field.

"I love working with kids, I'm fascinated working with this age group, they're just sponges," said Johnson. "It's a great opportunity to give them positive enforcement and just let loose and be a kid myself."

Timber Joey was also on hand to help supervise the match with players and students.

"This activity is great because the kids get to be involved. The players come. Everyone needs a hero to look up to, especially in this environment. They need someone who's a positive influence," said Timber Joey.

And whether they were seeking expert advice from the pros, or were just enjoying some outside time in the beautiful weather, the Timbers and Thorns definitely brightened the day for several local kids.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.