Man arrested after assault with butter knife at Beaverton Transit Center

A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he assaulted another man with a butter knife.

Beaverton police responded to the Beaverton Transit Center at 8:25 p.m. after receiving a call about an assault that happened on a MAX train.

When police arrived, they found a man that had a small laceration on his ear. He told police that he was standing near the train door and when the train stopped and the doors opened, the suspect came towards him with a butter knife. The suspect started slashing at the victim several times with the butter knife and struck him in the ear.

The suspect, identified as Enrique Diaz, then left the train and was found by police a short time later near the Beaverton Transit Center.

Diaz was arrested and will be charged with assault in the second degree.

The victim was not taken to the hospital but was advised to go to urgent care to get stitches.

